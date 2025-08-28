Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lennar were worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,394,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $133.32 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

