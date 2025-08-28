Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $42.07 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,498 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $42,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 193,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

