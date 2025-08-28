Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

