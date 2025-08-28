Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
