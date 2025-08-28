Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.26% of Builders FirstSource worth $36,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6%

BLDR opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

