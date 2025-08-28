Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $42.40 Million in Metsera Inc. $MTSR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,557,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSR opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Metsera Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Metsera ( NASDAQ:MTSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

MTSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Metsera in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metsera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

