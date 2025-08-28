Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,840,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ING Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 869,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ING Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ING Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,780,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ING Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,276,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Group alerts:

ING Group Stock Down 1.3%

ING opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

About ING Group

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.