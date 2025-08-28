Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,619 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.86% of Cabot worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

