Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 86,093 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86,093 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $47,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,693,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.
Insider Activity at Labcorp
In other Labcorp news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Labcorp Stock Up 0.4%
LH opened at $279.55 on Thursday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.
Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.
Labcorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
About Labcorp
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
