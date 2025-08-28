Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $38,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and sold 32,915 shares valued at $3,251,150. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

