Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,915 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $45,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

