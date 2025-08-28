Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,683,296 Shares of Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,683,296 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.77% of Clarivate worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 156.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.