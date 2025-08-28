Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,689 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $43,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 45.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,669. The trade was a 40.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,337.44. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.