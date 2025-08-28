Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,663 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $46,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,525. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $711.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $733.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.85.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

