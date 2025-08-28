Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 28,150 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $45,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

