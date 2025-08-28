Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 63,506 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,506 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $44,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,859,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $23,494,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,383,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,543,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 60.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.3%

CBZ stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

