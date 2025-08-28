Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,571 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.28% of EMCOR Group worth $46,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $624.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

