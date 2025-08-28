Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after buying an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after buying an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,313,000 after buying an additional 1,837,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,149,000 after buying an additional 1,019,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,919,000 after buying an additional 152,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

CTRA opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

