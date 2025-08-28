Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 35.0% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 7,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,494,337.68. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,881.20. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,120 shares of company stock worth $6,838,733. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.