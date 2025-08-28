Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,481 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 72.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,347 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.07.

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $840.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

