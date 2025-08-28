Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,114 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 236.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 805.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 308.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in XPEL by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. Wall Street Zen cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $37.50 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

