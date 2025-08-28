Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,295 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,770,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

