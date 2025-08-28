Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $317,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,601 shares of company stock worth $1,726,874 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

