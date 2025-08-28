Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

