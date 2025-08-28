Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 176,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after buying an additional 308,115 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 777,807 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 619,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

