Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 248,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 481,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of -1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

