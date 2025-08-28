Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Neogen by 388.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Neogen Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Neogen Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

