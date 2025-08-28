Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in NET Power Inc. $NPWR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 1,655.5% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,645,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NET Power by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NET Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NET Power by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $579.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

