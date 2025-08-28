Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in NET Power Inc. $NPWR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 1,655.5% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,645,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NET Power by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NET Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NET Power by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NET Power Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $579.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.72.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.