Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 152,623 indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,623,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,620 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,220 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,374,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,805,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 768,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.23. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,304.58. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the sale, the director owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,910.94. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,823 shares of company stock worth $128,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

