Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 15,831 Lifevantage Corporation $LFVN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lifevantage by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lifevantage by 393,513.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,119 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Lifevantage by 137.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 715,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 413,918 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifevantage Stock Up 3.7%

Lifevantage stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Lifevantage Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifevantage

Lifevantage Company Profile

In related news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $36,768.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,927.17. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

