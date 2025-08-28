Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 19,240 Gladstone Commercial Corporation $GOOD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2,063.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $617.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

