Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,469 National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 48.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $107.52 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $768.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.51.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.45 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.