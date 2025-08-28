Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $99.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,693 shares of company stock worth $23,488,848. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.