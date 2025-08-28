Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $156,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 39,199.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,508.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $269.97 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.73. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.