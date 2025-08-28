Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $156,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 39,199.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,508.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $269.97 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.73. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
