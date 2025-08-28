Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1,780.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 137,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 767.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 216,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FIP opened at $5.17 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 20.85%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

