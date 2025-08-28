Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 5,447.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 177.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,412.48. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $617,972.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,179.02. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,661 shares of company stock worth $1,079,857. 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

