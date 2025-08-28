Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 4,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 379,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 316,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,452,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

