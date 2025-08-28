Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fiverr International $FVRR

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 5,825.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fiverr International by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.45. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

