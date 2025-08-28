Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 205.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter worth $130,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFXT stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFXT. Wall Street Zen raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

