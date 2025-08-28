Quantbot Technologies LP Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. $DCTH

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 212.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $382.68 million, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.