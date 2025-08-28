Quantbot Technologies LP Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 10,236.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMCI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.