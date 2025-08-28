Quantbot Technologies LP Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 76,030 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,682 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

