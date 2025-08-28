Quantbot Technologies LP Has $259,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 859.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 109,453 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 552,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Jones Trading lifted their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

