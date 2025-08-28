Quantbot Technologies LP Has $302,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 174.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in QCR by 309.3% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

QCR Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,200. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.