Quantbot Technologies LP Has $310,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.71 and a beta of 0.94. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.