Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.7%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $807.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,482.36. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

