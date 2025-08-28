Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in nLight $LASR

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 230.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of nLight worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in nLight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLight by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLight by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLight by 6,563.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLight Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.76 on Thursday. nLight has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. nLight’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Insider Transactions at nLight

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,010,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,513,734 shares in the company, valued at $71,113,534.86. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,054. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

