Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $215,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,778,000 after acquiring an additional 624,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,017,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.04%.First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 529,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,745,072.16. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

