Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $224,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after buying an additional 411,658 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,007,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,066,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,299,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

QQQM stock opened at $236.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.