Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $224,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after buying an additional 411,658 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,007,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,066,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,299,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
QQQM stock opened at $236.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.