Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $285,000 in United States Cellular Corporation $USM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United States Cellular by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

United States Cellular Stock Up 4.9%

USM stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. United States Cellular Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corporation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from United States Cellular’s previous special dividend of $0.06.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

