Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $295,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2%

DAL stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

